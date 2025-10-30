Volleyball makes push for playoffs as season begins to close

Megan Gunderson Hamline women’s volleyball team embraces one another after a successful play vs Bethel University

Every time the Hamline University women’s volleyball team steps onto the court, the energy and positivity can be felt from the stands. The team has had an incredibly successful season so far. Although the past five games have ended in defeat, there is still hope on the horizon for the Pipers to finish off the season on a strong note.

They currently sit one spot outside of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) playoffs, which consists of the top six teams in the conference. The team is working on securing that placement to end the season with a bang. The upcoming six out of nine games could help propel the team to the not so far off goal of MIAC playoffs.

During one of their most recent nail-biting matches against Augsburg University, the team battled as hard as they could, but unfortunately lost after five sets. While the loss was tough, the effort and resilience shown on the court reflect the fact that they are not backing down anytime soon. Standouts of the game included sophomore Grace Bathurst, first-year Sophia Johnson, junior Lexi Helman and sophomore Nora Cairns.

These four players led the competitive match in an impressive number of kills between them. While the recent results have not been ideal for the team, the Pipers always show strength and promise. The past losses have each been close and anything is possible for the rest of the season.

No matter the scoreboard though, the bench is loud, positive and engaged fully with one another. The relentless support leads to an atmosphere full of enthusiasm. This consistent energy boosts morale and it is easy to feel even from the stands. The culture of the team is clearly built on their trust in one another, drive and determination.

“There’s not really seniority, and they (upperclassmen) are really good at including everyone. They are always checking in with the younger kids. It’s a really good atmosphere,” first-year Campbell Sims said, expanding on what the team’s chemistry is like.

Everyone on the team has their own role to play. Something that the volleyball team does is accountability partners, and another first-year, Cale Quade, feels as if these help tremendously with her and her team.

“You can go to them, but you can also go to anyone else on the team. I trust everyone. However, the accountability partners will hold you accountable and you can tell them anything. Whether it’s about volleyball or life related, it just builds a lot of trust,” Quade said.

Whether they are on the court or the bench, this culture built on teamwork and unity is something that can be seen from each and every player. These moments showcase what this team is made of and what sets them apart as they push toward the MIAC tournament.

As the season progresses to the finish line, there are still many chances to see the team play. In the next couple of weeks, they will play home games against MIAC rivals Concordia College (Moorhead), and College of St. Scholastica here at Hutton Arena. Their last away games include UW-Stout, Carleton, UW-La Crosse, UW-River Falls and Gustavus Adolphus College. Two of which are teams in the conference. These games will not only show the talent of the team and the determination, but could also increase their chances of a playoff spot. The sky is the limit for this team, and the next few weeks will show that.

“Making the MIAC playoffs has been our goal for the last year, so the team and staff have been on the same page. We are big on bringing consistency to our practices and games; not getting too high or too low. With four sophomores and three [first-years] starting it’s all about learning how to win and perform under pressure in big moments,” Head Coach Kylee Zumach said via email.

The Hamline University women’s volleyball team is ready to compete to the best of their ability in the upcoming weeks, facing whatever comes their way one serve at a time.