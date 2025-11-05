Hamline men’s and women’s hockey ready to drop the puck on a new season

Anticipation awaits at the TRIA Rink for the long-awaited hockey season. Both Hamline University men’s and women’s hockey teams are excited and ready to hit the ice for the upcoming season.

This began for the women’s team on Oct. 31as they faced off against the Spartans from Aurora University, securing a 4-0 win at home

The men’s team will play the puck for the first game of the season on Nov. 7, against UW-River Falls, also at home.

Both coaches and players for each program are ready for the rigorous and long winter schedule.

With a new head coach in the women’s program, the team is embracing the change and looking forward to seeing what the future holds. First-year forward Hannah Peterson explains what the change feels like from her perspective:

“We have a lot of transfers and first-years, making a fast and strong roster. With a new coach, it’s a good reset; we’re all on the same page,” Peterson said.

New women’s head coach Jacob Bobrowski also emphasized the new additions to the team and said he is looking forward to seeing their contributions as the season opens.

“We have a very young and ‘new’ team with a new coaching staff. We have sixteen underclassmen, and thirteen newcomers,” Bobrowski said via email.

With these changes, both player and coach hope to be at their best as they skate through the season.

The energy on this team is incredibly strong as well. Bobrowski noted why he enjoys working with the current roster.

“I am enjoying the high energy personality and work ethic of the team. On the ice, weight room, and classroom, I have been really happy with how hard this group works. They come to practice with a smile on their faces, ready to dive in,” Bobrowski said via email.

For the upcoming season, Bobrowski highlighted his thoughts on how he thinks the season will go in terms of spirits and how to stay positive throughout moments of adversity.

“I think with every season there will be highs and lows, the key will be not getting too high on the highs and too low on the lows. My hope is we can build and maintain a positive culture in which the players feel comfortable using their abilities and the wins will take care of themselves in different ways. The Women’s hockey season looks to be a good one. Wish them luck as they begin their season,” Bobrowski said via email.

If you are interested in coming to watch the Pipers take the ice, TRIA Rink is located on the fifth floor of Treasure Island Center in St. Paul. Bobrowski noted how having fans coupled with home ice advantage could be a huge upper hand for the Pipers.

“Come to TRIA and cheer us on loudly! We would love to have a great atmosphere to help with home ice advantage,” Bobrowski said via email.