Men’s basketball looks to take on the upcoming 2025-26 season

As the new season tips off, Hamline men’s basketball is ready to prove that last year’s success was only the beginning. Despite losing a few key players, the Pipers are confident in their depth, chemistry and drive heading to the 2025-2026 season. Head Coach Joe Hayes highlighted how he thinks the beginning of the season is looking so far.

“Practices have been going well so far. We have a dedicated and focused group that is excited for the opportunity that is in front of them,” Hayes said via email.

That mindset has been apparent throughout their preseason, where the emphasis has been on collective effort and connection. Senior guard Brendan Ebel, last year’s Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY), emphasized how the team is planning to generate chemistry that will help lead them to success.

“This year we have a cool ability to have a bunch of guys step up and contribute. We want to play great team defense and let that lead to our offense, Ebel said via email.

This cohesiveness and understanding between these players seems to be a powerful tool for them to use on the court. Hayes echoes this same rhetoric and theme of cohesiveness.

“Our group overall is very connected and enjoys one another both on the court and off. They are excited for the start of the season and see what they can accomplish together,” Hayes said via email.

Ebel, who aims to repeat as DPOY, mentioned that the team’s consistency and energy have been impressive and a key highlight of the team as of current.

“The energy that we have had in practice has been great, you can tell everyone is ready to compete,” Ebel said via email.

Hamline returned several key contributors, including All-MIAC selections Ebal and junior guard Raoul Vaidya, alongside seniors, forward Dominic Dossman and guard Brock Donaldson and junior forwards Ethan Wall Atim and Dane DeDominces.

Hayes noted how the newcomer players, as well as the veterans, are all looking to land varsity spots on the roster.

“There are several other returners and newcomers vying for roles at the varsity level,” Hayes said via email.

These players will provide the team with viable depth as they head into tough MIAC conference play. There is no doubt in the team’s mindset that they will be a successful and potential powerhouse in the MIAC this season.

In terms of the season opener, Ebel highlighted how he and the rest of the team are feeling as they gear up to take on the University of Northwestern on Nov 8.

“A lot of people have questions about how good we’re going to be, and going out there in the first game and answering them right away is going to be exciting,” Ebel said via email.

The Pipers’ approach remains simple but focused.

“It is cliché to say, but we really are just focused on the process of improving as a group every day. We don’t talk a lot about winning the championship or finishing in a certain spot in the standings, even though we think those things are achievable,” Hayes said via email.

This drive will take them far and hopefully to a position that all players and students at Hamline can be proud of, always keeping the mindset of graduating winners.

As mentioned earlier, the season opens up on Nov 8 at the University of Northwestern, where the Pipers will tip off against the Wildcats. The game will take place at 7 p.m.