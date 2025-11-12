Men’s Hockey skates into their first games of the 2025-26 season

Megan Gunderson Junior Nikolai Dulak gets ready for the next play

The long-awaited men’s hockey season has begun! On Friday, Nov. 7, the home opener against UW-River Falls was played. The atmosphere was filled with students, families and community members, all whom were eager to see the team for the first time this year.

The first weekend of men’s hockey at Hamline was fast paced and gave a good idea of what the team is looking like. With several player standouts and the team’s ability to come back from being down in score, the season is looking to be a hopeful one.

From the opening faceoff, it was easy to see that both of the teams were competitive and ready to compete. It turned into an uphill battle for the Pipers, who ended the second period with a 0–2 score. In the third period, however, Hamline scored three goals but fell short by one to the Falcons in overtime.

Some standouts included junior Brock Carls, who scored two of the three goals. The other was scored by junior Will Matzke. The assists were made by junior AJ Carls, who had two, and sophomore Jack Lambert, with the third.

On Saturday, Nov. 8, the team went head to head against UW-Stout. In a similar situation, the team lost in overtime once again. It was a tough battle, with both teams scoring in the first and second periods, but the Pipers eventually fell in overtime.

Standouts included first-year Tristan May-Robinson, junior Will Matzke, each with one goal and one assist, and junior Brock Carls, with one assist.

The home opener games are just the beginning of a long season. However, even though it just started, this game provided a glimpse into the potential of the players and the chemistry between them. If Friday and Saturday’s performance is any indication, the community can look forward to an incredibly exciting season filled with intensity and many memorable moments.

Their upcoming faceoffs include conference matchups against St. Mary’s University, Bethel University and Concordia College Moorhead for the rest of November. Each of these opponents will be a challenge, helping to build on their early-season success. These upcoming games are Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) ones.

These are some of the most important games of the year, with the team trying to clinch a position in the MIAC tournament. With a season lasting until February, there will be many opportunities for the community, fans and alumni to come out to show their support.

Although the recent competition ended in losses, the games were close and exciting throughout the whole time. Each game was closely contested and filled with moments that showcased the players’ grit, determination and ability to rise to challenges.

Their competitive edge, combined with their ability to adapt, gives them an advantage that will strengthen as the season goes on. With continued confidence and focus, this group has the tools to turn these narrow losses into wins.

The Hamline Men’s hockey team plays at TRIA rink in St. Paul, Minnesota. Their next games will be against St. Mary’s University on Nov. 14 and 15. The games should be just as high intensity and exciting as these past two.