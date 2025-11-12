Women’s Hockey gets off to great start in 2025-26 season

The Hamline women’s hockey team remains undefeated after a commanding 9–1 win over Wisconsin-Superior on Friday afternoon at TRIA Rink. The pipers improved to 3–0 on the season, outscoring their opponents by a combined 18-1 through the first three games.

From the opening face-off, Hamline University controlled every aspect of the game. The Pipers outshot Wisconsin-Superior 47–20, applying relentless offensive pressure and forcing turnovers repeatedly. Two goals in the first period set the tone and were replicated throughout the second and third periods on the ice. Their faith in each other was shown with confident and quick puck movement, talented skating and balanced scoring, making them nearly unstoppable.

“Honestly, I think it’s just confidence and keeping things simple. I’ve been focusing on getting pucks to the net and playing my game instead of trying to do all the fancy plays. My line mates have been great at finding me in good spots, so a lot of credit goes to them too,” junior forward Grace Delmonico, who had three goals early this season, said.

This chemistry is a clear factor and highlights their brilliant success.

“It’s been really good. We’re starting to read off each other more every game. We communicate a lot, and I think that’s been huge.” Delmonico said via email, “We all bring something a little different, so it balances out well. Excited to see what we will bring this upcoming weekend.”

On the defensive end, sophomore goalie Harper Powell anchored the team with another strong performance, recording 19 saves and allowing a single goal throughout three games. Powell has helped backstop one of the MIAC’s toughest defenses, and she cites both experience and trust in her team for steady play.

“As loud as it seems when you are watching hockey games, my defense and I are constantly communicating. It will be simple things like helping them become aware of how many opponents are pressuring them or letting them know if they need to cover someone who is sneaking in closer to the net,” Powell said via email. Communicating with the defense is such an important part of goaltending because, like any position in hockey or any team sport, you cannot do it alone. To win, everyone has to be on the same page, from the goalie to the center, top to bottom.”

Although this cannot all be attributed to the team as Powell has an incredible mental attitude when entering games, truly focusing on the puck and not the game. Her focus isn’t on playing flawlessly but rather on having a good attitude and supporting her teammates.

“That during any game, all I want to do and my only job is doing anything I can to help the team win. I just like to focus on putting 100% effort in during all games, having a good attitude, and supporting my team.” Powell said via email.

While the Pipers’ dominating start could be a comfortable place to stay in, Delmonico said the focus remains on consistency and improvement.

“Keep building off what’s been working. We don’t wanna ride the highs or the lows, it’s still early, so staying focused on the details and playing our game is the main thing.” Delmonico said.

As the team continues to grow and play more games, the Pipers are finding their tune and rhythm early, combining defensive discipline, offensive creativity and belief in each other that’s hard to overlook.

With confidence growing and chemistry building, this Hamline squad looks to be in a position to do amazing things, and the excitement is high.