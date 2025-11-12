Pipers steamed over broken boilers

Grappling with a World War II era steam plant that is increasingly unreliable and costly to maintain, Hamline University finds itself at a pivotal moment in its history. The challenges posed by the outdated system, combined with rising concerns over extreme temperatures, are fueling a growing campaign to replace the system with a community integrated geothermal energy network — a system that uses the earth’s relatively constant inner temperature to heat and cool buildings. Hailed as efficient and environmentally sound, many feel the move is obvious.

The current steam system’s high maintenance cost is compounded by safety issues for dorm residents. A recent letter sent to new Hamline President Dr. Mayme Hostetter highlighted the need for change, stating the system “requires regular maintenance and constant monitoring from professionals whose expertise is becoming scarce.”

The letter, signed by nearly 200 petitioners, also detailed student safety concerns, underscoring the system’s inability to provide adequate cooling as the climate experiences increasing heat waves.

“Many students suffered from heat exhaustion or heat stroke in our residential halls [last year],” the letter said.

Story continues below advertisement

Other local institutions such as Como Zoo, the Hamline-Midway Library and Carleton College have demonstrated that geothermal is emerging as the preferred sustainable energy option, gaining some municipal and state funding support for certain initiatives around thermal energy networks.

In a presentation given in East Hall this September, recently retired Hamline University Physical Plant Director Ken Dehkes described the proposed replacement as a “hybrid system.” It would provide the bulk of the school’s annual heating and cooling needs with geothermal while utilizing traditional systems to weather the peaks of severe heat or cold.

The movement is not limited to the campus. It coincides with a broader push for thermal energy networks in the surrounding Hamline-Midway neighborhood. Justin Lewandowski, the director of organizing for the Hamline-Midway Coalition, stressed the local impact.

“It’s fantastic that an institutional partner like Hamline is looking at geothermal as an energy option,” Lewandowski said.

Lewandowski also emphasized that Hamline’s participation would “strengthen the awareness and demand for alternative energy and conservation” in a region where an estimated 70% of residents are cost-burdened already, and electricity prices are scheduled to climb steadily over the next two years.

According to Matt Privatsky, the Coordinator of Government Affairs at Nokomis Energy, those same residents could be realizing the benefits of thermal energy networks if more institutions like Hamline were willing to become anchor hubs for local access to clean heat.

“Whether Hamline installs its own pump on site or piped water from District heating across the tracks, both are wins; they both help to solve the issue of access,” Privatsky said.

Madi Johnson of Unidos St. Paul, an organization advancing clean heat initiatives, praised the student efforts, noting that the university appears to be taking the option seriously. However, Johnson urged Hamline to increase transparency and public engagement.

“I think Hamline may be falling a little bit short in making that commitment a public conversation,” Johnson said via email.

Johnson believes that by engaging community partners, Hamline can play a crucial role in accelerating the city’s vision for a city-wide thermal energy network.

The need for partnership in the push for clean and sustainable energy is echoed from all corners. Institutions working alongside municipalities and state governments can help bring the up-front costs of transitioning to thermal energy networks down for everyone involved.

Even the fiercest advocates of geothermal have to recognize the substantial up-front cost. While infrastructure and cost sharing mechanisms will increase with wider participation, the growing student and community coalition is asking the Hamline administration to make that investment now, and has sought firm commitments around the project, specifically:

– Work with the city of St. Paul to integrate into a geothermal district.

– Launch a capital fundraising campaign to support the project.

– Convert to geothermal over the next ten years and fully decarbonize by 2040.

Seniors Ethan Heide and Cece Chmelik became advocates for installing geothermal heating and cooling at Hamline University after experiencing campus conditions firsthand.

Heide’s involvement stemmed from his role as a New Student Mentor, where he frequently heard complaints about the brutal heat in the dorms.

“I realized, there is something I can do,” Heide said.

Chmelik was motivated after her freshman year by the impact of increasing weather extremes on academic performance and student health. She emphasized the importance of choosing a sustainable option.

“If we want to be ahead of the curve, this is the move to make,” Chmelik said.

Physics Professor Jerry Artz believes now is the time for taking big steps.

“It’s to our advantage to do it earlier,” Artz said. “Hamline may be facing a budget crisis like most universities right now, but anything we can do to cut back emissions should be on the table.”