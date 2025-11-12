Hamline community works to support each other through food insecurity

Matias Vega Hamline Elementary students’ artwork adds a personal touch to posters promoting the food drive from Nov. 10th to Dec 1st.

As uncertainty grows around federal food assistance programs, Hamline University and Hamline Elementary are coming together to help local families with a food and supply drive for Hamline’s Food Resource Center(FRC).

The initiative, led by Jessica Kopp and Felicity Ellsworth, is part of the long-standing Hamline to Hamline (H to H) Partnership, which connects the university and elementary school students through community services and mentorship. The partnership’s main focus this year is addressing food insecurity, heightened by disruptions to federal nutrition programs.

“The idea for a food and supply drive came up during a one-on-one meeting with my supervisor, Jessica Kopp… From that moment, I knew this project had the potential to be more than just a donation effort—it could be a statement of solidarity and care,” Ellsworth said via email.

Ellsworth explained that the project quickly grew into a campus-wide effort, with students, faculty and staff contributing donations.

Awareness was spread across campus through various activities to get the word out, including Trick-or-Treating for canned goods.

“The feedback we’ve received has been overwhelmingly positive… People have shown up with generosity and compassion, eager to make a difference,” Ellsworth said via email.

The food drive comes at a critical time for Minnesota families. Due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, the Department of Children, Youth and Families(DCYF) announced that although full November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program(SNAP) and Minnesota Family Investment Program(MFIP) payments will still be issued, future distributions remain uncertain.

To protect recipients, DCYF began releasing bulk benefits to its electronic benefit transfer(EBT) vendor on Friday, Nov. 7, allowing some households to access funds as early as Saturday, Nov. 8. Nearly 500,000 Minnesotans rely on SNAP and MFIP to afford food and necessities, according to DCYF and the Governor’s Office.

“The timing couldn’t be more critical. With the holiday season approaching, families should be able to gather without the fear of empty tables. Food scarcity isn’t new, but the current political climate has intensified its impact, leaving millions without the support they rely on,” Ellsworth said via email. “The feedback we’ve received has been overwhelmingly positive; faculty, staff, and students have shown up with generosity and compassion, eager to make a difference.”

Governor Tim Walz has also announced $4 million in emergency funding to support Minnesota’s food shelves as they prepare for increased demand. DCYF encouraged residents who can donate food or funds to local food programs, noting that monetary gifts allow food shelves to stretch resources further through bulk purchasing and partnerships.

At Hamline, all donations from the food drive will go directly to the FRC, which provides students and families with free access to nonperishable food, hygiene items and community resource information. The FRC is open to anyone with a Hamline ID Card and serves as a virtual hub for those experiencing a financial strain.

Beyond the university, the partnership with Hamline Elementary has given younger students hands-on opportunities to contribute. Fourth and fifth-grade students at the elementary school designed colorful posters to promote the drive, which now decorate both campuses.

“One of the most inspiring parts of this initiative has been the involvement of the 4th and 5th-grade students at Hamline Elementary. While I didn’t work directly with them, I’ve received messages from staff and volunteers saying the students had an incredible time creating posters for the drive. Their artwork now decorates the campus, and their enthusiasm has brought a sense of joy and purpose to everyone involved,” Ellsworth said via email. “These young students may not fully understand the scope of what they’re doing, but they are learning through action what it means to care for others. They are learning that kindness is powerful, and that even small gestures can save lives.”

The Hamline Undergraduate Students Congress is also collaborating with H to H to expand outreach and raise awareness. Together, they’re spreading information about the FRC and encouraging students to get involved through donations, volunteering or simply sharing the message

The community’s response extends beyond Hamline as well. Local businesses such as Hope Breakfast Bar, the Nook and Shamrocks are offering free meals to families and children in need, reinforcing the spirit of support across St. Paul.

“Personally, this experience has been transformative. It’s shown me that you don’t need a loud voice or a big platform to create change. H to H may not be widely known, but our impact is real. We are committed to fostering a safe, loving and inclusive community, not just for Hamline students, but for our surrounding neighborhoods.” Ellsworth said via email. “The Midway community is vibrant, resilient and deserving of every ounce of support we can offer. I’m proud to be part of an effort that brings people together, uplifts those in need and teaches the next generation that empathy is a force for good.”

For Minnesotans seeking assistance from DCYF, they encourage visiting the Hunger Solutions Minnesota “Find Help” map, which lists more than 300 food shelves and meal programs across the state. For those looking to give back, donations —especially of pantry staples or personal care items — can be dropped off at the FRC inside Hamline University’s West Hall.

In the face of federal uncertainty, Hamline students and staff are proving that local actions still matter.

“Our community is resilient, and when we come together, we make sure no one is left behind,” Ellsworth said via email.