Campus goes dark to illuminate light pollution at inaugural Night Festival

Hamline’s first-ever Night Festival on the evening of Oct. 9 featured talks, telescopes and the discussion of the future of the campus’ lighting to raise awareness about the effects of light pollution and showcase the value of darkness.

Combining education, entertainment and visual wonder, the event drew together student projects, guest speakers and external organizations to highlight the cause.

The evening’s presentations educated attendees on a range of topics; from environmental issues such as the night migration of birds to the logistics of lighting campus to reduce its impacts on wildlife and people whilst maintaining safety. Other activities that engaged the crowd included face painting, lawn games and roasting s’mores.

Associate Professor of English and Co-Director of Environmental Studies Paul Bogard conducted the festival, bringing students from his first-year seminar “Into the Wild” to present posters on various subjects related to light pollution.

“It’s a problem that we can do something about, which is kind of an empowering idea,” Bogard said, “There [are] so many things that feel overwhelming and huge—this is one where it’s big but we can actually do something about it.”

He spoke of how the switch to LED lighting has increased light pollution levels and the dangers of blue light from screens on human health but was reassured by the growing awareness of the issue.

“When I first started researching this issue, people had never heard the term light pollution,” Bogard said. “An event like this probably wouldn’t have happened 15 or 20 years ago.”

The biggest buzz of the evening was created by the opportunity to see the moon and Saturn through telescopes on Old Main Lawn, drawing a crowd of attendees and passers-by alike. The Minnesota Astronomical Society (MAS), in partnership with the Dark Sky organization “Starry Skies North,” brought amateur astronomers and their equipment to exhibit the wonders of the night sky.

“Since I live in the Twin Cities, I’m pretty used to [light pollution]. It’s been pretty ubiquitous,”

MAS member Jim Peasley said. “Our job here is to show people the things they can see even under light polluted skies.”

However, efforts were made on the night to reduce the interference of artificial lighting, with the event culminating in Associate Vice President for Facilities Services Ken Dehkes switching off many of the campus lights to underline the festival’s mission.

A standout feature of the night was Dehkes spotlighting the Hamline Lighting Master Plan, an effort to make the fixtures around campus compliant with International Dark Sky Association standards – “designed to minimize light pollution and other negative environmental effects.”This includes using LEDs that are warm in color, directed towards the ground to reduce leakage towards the sky, and energy efficient.

The plan has no specific timescale for overall implementation but will instead be gradually rolled out as other projects are funded and executed. The lighting overhaul is hoped to support sustainability goals, maintain the safety and security of the campus, and enhance its visual appeal.

With an audience enraptured by the stars and the future of campus lighting in the spotlight, it is clear that Hamline leads the way in appreciating and advocating for the night sky.