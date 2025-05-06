REAL ID deadline rapidly approaches

After the heightened ID requirements deadline was pushed off for twenty years, REAL IDs will be required for domestic flights and to enter federal buildings starting on May 7, 2025.

In 2005, former President George W. Bush signed the REAL ID Act into law, increasing security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards. The Department of Homeland Security explained that this act sets a higher standard of verification and security.

“Passed by Congress in 2005, the REAL ID Act enacted the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the Federal Government set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses.’ The Act established minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards,” the Department of Homeland Security writes under REAL ID Frequently Asked Questions.

The delay of the enforcement of this act provided people with more time to get updated identification, however, not everyone has caught up yet. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, only 41.93% of Minnesotans have a REAL ID as of May 1, 2025. Dean of Students Patti Kersten acknowledged that the timing of this deadline has caught some students off guard, as many students are preoccupied with finishing the semester.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we are in the middle of an academic semester, things kind of in the outside world, you know, not everyone is always paying attention to all that,” Kersten said.

Director of Public Safety Illiana Cantu Delgado explained that finding the correct documentation can be the most difficult part of this process.

“The biggest roadblocks usually involve documentation — students may bring what they think is correct, only to find out it’s not the right version or not accepted. Out-of-state students or those with limited access to family records often have a harder time getting everything together in time,” Cantu Delgado said via email.

Hamline is ready to support students through this process, however, they may need it. While Hamline cannot update students’ IDs for them, they can support them through rides and sometimes through grants.

“Students have to go through the state … we can support students with getting to a facility to be able to do that if they don’t have a vehicle or we can offer that kind of piece if there is an emergency situation that’s going on where someone has to get home to be able to get something done, we can support if appropriate with the emergency grants as well,” Kersten said.

Kersten further explained that support could reach to extend a stay in a dorm if students run into trouble getting updated identification that could limit their ability to travel home. Cantu Delgado emphasized a commitment to helping students obtain a REAL ID to provide them with more independence and freedom.

“It matters because it directly impacts students' freedom to travel, attend interviews, study abroad, and go home to see loved ones. Making sure they’re prepared is about more than paperwork — it’s about supporting their independence and keeping them moving forward with confidence.” Cantu Delgado said.