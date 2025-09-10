The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
2024 Election | Learn more about who is on your ballot before Election Day
Find your ballot here!
The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
2024 Election | Learn more about who is on your ballot before Election Day
Find your ballot here!
Categories:

“Highest 2 Lowest” (2025): A fresh joint rolled from an old classic

Erik Larson, A&E Editor
September 10, 2025
Image courtesy of A24 and Apple Original Films, all rights reserved.

“There’s more to life than just making money. It’s integrity, there’s what you stand for. It’s what you actually believe in.”

In 1963, the legendary Japanese director Akira Kurosawa (who made such films as the 1950 Golden Lion winner “Rashōmon” and 1954’s “Seven Samurai”) decided to film an adaptation of the crime novel “King’s Ransom” from writer Evan Hunter (who also wrote Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 film “The Birds.”) The resulting picture was named “High and Low”, and is widely considered by many (including me) to be among the single greatest films of all time. While I have previously sung my praise of this film earlier in 2025, I thought it was important to bring it up again to set the stage for this new adaptation from noted director Spike Lee.

Lee has had some highs and lows in his own career as well, with his critically acclaimed films (which he markets as “joints”) such as 1989’s “Do the Right Thing” and his 1992 masterpiece “Malcolm X,” to the regrettable 2013 remake of Park Chan-wook’s 2003 film “Oldboy.” When this joint was first announced, I was still tentatively excited, especially when I learned that Denzel Washington would be returning for his fifth feature film collaboration with Lee. Luckily, the resulting picture manages not to fall flat on its face and is a lot of fun to watch.

The plot follows a Grammy winning music producer named David King (played by Washington, who won two Academy Awards for his roles in 1989’s “Glory” and 2001’s “Training Day”) who runs the record label Stackin’ Hits Records. He has a successful life and lives in a high rise penthouse overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge with his wife Pam (played by Ilfenesh Hadera, star of Lee’s 2015 joint “Chi-Raq”) and son Trey (played by Aubrey Joseph, star of the 2018-2019 Marvel show “Cloak & Dagger”). In the face of a potential buyout, King makes the decision to wager everything he owns to gain a controlling interest in his own company.

Story continues below advertisement

He tells this to his personal chauffeur, Paul Christopher (played by Jeffery Wright, star of the 2023 Best Picture nominee “American Fiction”), and they drop off their kids at basketball practice. King learns that a child has been kidnapped, but due to a wardrobe mix up, the wrong child was taken by the kidnapper (played by rapper A$AP Rocky), and now he has to help save Christopher’s son (played by Elijah Wright). The ransom is more $17 million, and King has to decide to do the right thing or be made out as a heartless monster.

The cinematography was decently well done, but the blocking could have been more engaging, especially when compared to the original. I did notice that Lee’s signature Double Dolly shot was used when the cops were explaining their plan, and that the final confrontation between King and Yung Felon also briefly uses an ultra wide aspect ratio, similar to what the original “High and Low” used throughout its entire runtime. Some scenes were actually shot on film, and the handoff scene in particular looks great. The joke of Felon’s apartment being number A24 was also a cheeky callout to one of the two studios producing the film.

Despite having more screen time in this version of the film, Pam feels like less of a character than in the original. Because the son was aged up to a teenager, it made sense to give him more scenes discussing the morality of the situation with his father, but that comes at the expense of his mother. While they do add more scenes of her, she sadly feels less involved in the plot in this version.

Another difference from the original film is the reduced role of the police in catching the kidnapper. Kurosawa’s version was essentially bifurcated, with the first half being told from Kingo Gondo‘s perspective, and the second half being from the lead investigator’s perspective. Obviously, when you have Denzel Washington starring in your film, you are going to use him in a lot more than just half your joint, but this choice did make the time between the train handoff scene and his meeting the kidnapper for the first time feel extremely rushed.

The score was definitely overused, but there were moments where it shone through, like the train handoff scene, which was rather well done all around and easily the best part of the film. Even on a more granular level, there are many small similarities between the two films that most audiences would overlook.

The brief mention of the Ebony Alert program struck me as interesting, especially because one of the main reasons that Kurosawa made the original film was to point out how Japanese kidnapping penalties contained major loopholes, linking both films in trying to enact a small amount of social change and reform. Kurosawa also famously used screen wipes as transitions between scenes (influencing George Lucas to use them frequently in 1977’s “Star Wars”), and Lee uses this on at least two occasions by having the Stackin’ Hits Records logo act as a wipe, which I thought was a very nice homage.

In the end, Spike Lee’s latest joint pays homage to Akira Kurosawa’s masterpiece while remixing it in his own fresh style. My final rating for “Highest 2 Lowest” is a cool 8/10.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Pipers crowd around the stage in Bush Ballroom as local indie-alternative band “Gelding” performs the closing set at Hamline University Programming Board (HUPB)’s Mini Music Festival, run by HUPB Arts and Culture Programmer Harvey Clemons-Jenkins — one of the many ways that Clemons-Jenkins and the HUPB team have been bringing local music to campus. (From left to right) Siblings Guitarist Bee Paulin and Vocalist and Keyboardist Max Paulin have been creating music together since their childhood, but recently united with fellow Minneapolis College of Art & Design (MCAD) graduates, all of whom studied painting, to form “Gelding.” The band enjoys the whimsy of music and performance, hence the theme of their show, “topless,” represented through the camo shirts.
Pipers experience Agony in the Ballroom with a dabble of "Gelding"
Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures, all rights reserved.
"Weapons" (2025): A Mysterious Suburban Horror
KPOP DEMON HUNTERS - (L-R) Mira (voice by MAY HONG), Rumi (voice by ARDEN CHO) and Zoey (voice by JI-YOUNG YOO). ©2025 Netflix
"KPop Demon Hunters" (2025): An Original Sensation
Image courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures and Marvel Studios, all rights reserved.
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" review (2025): A dull beginning for Marvel's first family
Squid Game S3 Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game S3 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025
Squid Game: Season 3 (2025): Bowing out in style
The Residence. (L to R) Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, Randall Park as Edwin Park in episode 101 of The Residence. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2024
"The Residence" (2025): A love letter to the classic murder mystery
More in Life
Image courtesy of Compulsion Games and Xbox Game Studios, all rights reserved.
"South of Midnight" review
Image courtesy or A24, all rights reserved.
Materialists (2025): A thought provoking look at modern dating
The Brutal Beauty of Sakamoto Days
The Brutal Beauty of Sakamoto Days
Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures, all rights reserved.
Superman (2025): Look Up
Image courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures and Marvel Studios, all rights reserved.
"Thunderbolts*" (2025): a return to a better era of Marvel
Image courtesy of NEON, all rights reserved.
“The Life of Chuck” (2024): We all contain multitudes
More in Review
Image courtesy of CNN, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Turner Broadcasting Systems, all rights reserved.
"Good Night, and Good Luck." from 2005 to 2025: Resistance in the face of tyranny
Image courtesy of Focus Features, all rights reserved.
“The Phonecian Scheme” (2025): An intricate curiosity
Image courtasy of Apple TV+, all rights reserved.
The Studio (2025): A Comedy of Errors
Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures, all rights reserved.
Sinners (2025): A bloody good time
Image courtesy of MSP Film Society and Bleecker Street.
The Wedding Banquet (2025) at MSPIFF44: A modern queer love story
Madame Web (2024): A film that “won” some “awards”
Madame Web (2024): A film that “won” some “awards”