The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
2024 Election | Learn more about who is on your ballot before Election Day
Find your ballot here!
The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
2024 Election | Learn more about who is on your ballot before Election Day
Find your ballot here!

The 40th anniversary of Farm Aid empowers farmers and union members

Midwest icons, new and old, take the stage at Hunnington Bank Stadium after uncertainty with Teamster strike on U of M campus
Anabel Bradley, External News Editor
October 1, 2025
Categories:
Lauren Ness-Schrupp
Musicians’ equipment is set up and ready for festival goers to enjoy a day full of fun.

The 40th anniversary of Farm Aid empowers farmers and union members

 

On Sept. 20, Huntington Bank Stadium hosted musicians Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp for Farm Aid 40. Since 1985, Nelson, Young and Mellencamp have joined forces to organize an annual Farm Aid concert to support local family farms. This nonprofit has raised over $80 million since its founding to build a family farm-centered system of agriculture in America.

Other artists, including Bob Dylan, Dave Matthews, Billy Strings, Kenny Chesney, Trampled by Turtles and many others took the stage. The concession stand reflected Farm Aid’s support for local farmers by including Family farm identified, local and organic food stands.

Story continues below advertisement

Farm Aid 40 faced some uncertainty in the days leading up to this annual festival. On Sept. 8, a strike by Teamsters Local 320 began with over 1,400 custodial, food service and maintenance workers across the University of Minnesota. Farm Aid recognized the connection between these strikes and its own goal and released a statement in support of the strike.

“The farm and labor movements are intertwined. Time and again, farmers and workers have shown up for each other in solidarity. We are proud that the Teamsters support our festival each year! Our artists, production team and partners have made clear that they will not cross a picket line,” Farm Aid said in their statement.

However, on Friday, Sept. 12, a tentative agreement was reached between the U of M and the Teamsters, and it was announced that Farm Aid was still on. Farm Aid’s display of solidarity for the strikes was not a newfound place of support. Environmental and Climate Studies Professor Valentine Cadieux has spent time looking into how farming and urban workers have a long history of showing support for each other.

“The pressure to make food affordable often makes jobs in food really crappy jobs and so part of what was so important about [the Farmer Labor Movement] were these urban and rural solidarities and the farmers would be supporting urban workers’ strikes and the workers really supporting better conditions for farmers,” Cadieux said.

The festival acts not just as a musical event, but as an educational opportunity as well. During the music festival, they highlighted farmers through images behind the artists, including pictures of the Hamline MicroFarm. A “Homegrown Village” also had stands to showcase farming through art and hands-on activities. Cadieux worked with a public art team to highlight the history of the Farmer Labor Movement through a deck of cards highlighting important characters and several bronze objects related to the movement, accompanied by the film “Farmer Labor Party: A Minnesota Story.”

“It was so awesome to both have this history and education around economic justice and people describing why it was important and advocating for farmers and fair conditions for farmers, especially because part of what is happening with the current government is it says it is good for farmers but it is really cutting away a lot of the support for people to farm,” Cadieux said.

Hamline students received recognition at Farm Aid. Sophomore and intern for the MicroFarm, Sara Jime believes it is important for people to understand more about the journey of their food.

“It is really important to know who the people behind [your food] are and it is another way to build community. If you know where your food is coming from, you are less likely to waste it and more likely to appreciate it,” Jime said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in New Showcase
Walk along North Snelling sparks community conversation
Walk along North Snelling sparks community conversation
Incoming class reaches a record high number of students
Incoming class reaches a record high number of students
Infographic Jpeg
Bringing Awareness to Suicide Prevention Month
Digital research database expected to shrink within the upcoming months
Digital research database expected to shrink within the upcoming months
Indigenous Fashion takes over the runway in New York
Indigenous Fashion takes over the runway in New York
Summer research looks to mitigate bird strikes on campus
Summer research looks to mitigate bird strikes on campus
More in News
Posing in their new office, located at The Old Library in Giddens Learning Center, (from left to right) is Hamline Experience Coordinator Deb Ahlquist, Transfer Admissions Counselor Dawson Shanley, Admissions Counselors Sophie Taylor, Elle Biggins and Marquesa Galvin, Associate Director of Admissions Kaia Sherburne, Director of Undergraduate Admission Jen Olsen Krengel, Admissions Counselor Alex Aguirre, Admissions Operations Coordinator Zee Slater and Director of Enrollment Systems and Operations Holly Collins.
GLC becomes the new home for Hamline's Admissions Team
Bachelor of Arts in Forensic and Investigative Science to be phased out due to program unsustainability
Bachelor of Arts in Forensic and Investigative Science to be phased out due to program unsustainability
REAL ID deadline rapidly approaches
REAL ID deadline rapidly approaches
RETRACTED ARTICLE
BER Chair elections spark constitution-based controversy
BER Chair elections spark constitution-based controversy
On Monday, April 7, St. Paul mayor Melvin Carter III appointed Matt Privratsky as interim council member for Ward 4. Privatsky previously worked as an aide for his predecessor, former council member Mitra Jalali, as well as working at the Director of Government Affairs for Nokomis Energy.
St. Paul mayor appoints interim council member amid internal city council conflict
More in Showcase
With how big the Renaissance Fair is, there are a lot of locations to get food. Food vendor shops shaped like houses from the Renaissance Era help create the realistic feel.
From jousts to turkey legs: Why you should attend RenFest next year
ASL Club signs its way into the new school year
ASL Club signs its way into the new school year
Support your local Twin Cities authors
Support your local Twin Cities authors
Comic 9/27
Comic 9/27
Courticy of Hamline Athletics
Volleyball relentless through first month of season
Romance, Comics, Textbooks and More: All can be found at the Midway Bookstore
Romance, Comics, Textbooks and More: All can be found at the Midway Bookstore