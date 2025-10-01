Volleyball relentless through first month of season

The success of the Hamline University volleyball team has been impressive and inspiring, bringing immense student pride and campus spirit. Thriving on the court, the Pipers are flowing as they swept all three teams that played in the Augustana tournament, going on a winning streak and clinching a huge 3–0 win against Macalester.

Throughout the game against Macalester, the Pipers showed resilience as they lifted each other after rallies from the Highland Cows, as well as bringing the energy and momentum through their own rallies.

“Winning two games back-to-back was a record-breaking thing for us. Our goal was not just to get two games in a row; our goal was to go 3-0 that weekend. That has been the driving point,” sophomore libero and defensive specialist Claire Siems said.

During the match, the Pipers worked on cheers for all types of situations. Siems has been a major contributor to the bench’s high energy.

“We have been working really hard at competing at practice. Starting right away has been a focal point. Everybody is super driven and competitive at practice [and in games] because we know those goals are to be sweeping teams and to be competing against teams no matter what,” Siems said.

Speaking of energy, first-year Cale Quade brought the spirit to the court by doing the worm on the sideline, amping up the team after a good play.

While the liveliness has been top-tier, the team’s chemistry has been just the same. Head Coach Kylee Zumach highlighted how the leadership amongst the team has contributed to their dedication.

“Off the court, our leadership council [sophomore Grace Bathurst, senior Kaitlyn Kotek and Siems] has set the standard for work ethic and accountability. It’s awesome to see leadership within the team taking accountability and driving our team’s success,” Zumach said via email.

In terms of dedication, senior Mandy Dierks has been a longtime standout in the program, showcasing both her athletic ability and her intelligence as a player.

Her serving, in particular, has become a game-changer. She set the single-game service ace record with nine aces in a match against Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) during the Augustana Tournament on Sept. 12.

“I did not know how many I was at. I was just trying to play the game of volleyball. I try not to think about the actual record stuff while I am playing. I need to be locked in for my team,” Dierks said.

The record-breaking achievement came as a shock to both Dierks and her family.

“My parents show up to our games, and they are always counting all the time on how many aces I can get. For that game, they forgot to count how many I got,” Dierks said.

Coach Zumach also spotlighted Dierks’ achievement and how she is determined to complete whatever she puts her mind to.

“In volleyball, the only skill that is 100% within your control is your serve. Mandy took it upon herself to make sure her serve is always a point-scoring threat for our team, and that is because she pushes herself to score when she is at the service line,” Coach Zumach said via email. “That takes a high level of mental maturity and I am so proud of Mandy and happy to see her hard work paying off!”

The team is in a good position to keep moving forward and continue dominating the court, and even having a shot of breaking the win streak record, eight, from 2012. The confidence from the team will take them far and hopefully, the intensity will keep rising as their performance has been nothing short of remarkable. With each win, they have not only showcased their skill and teamwork but also unified the student body, fostering a sense of collective achievement and school spirit that resonates throughout the campus.