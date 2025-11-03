Not queer? Never fear! The Campus Pride and Gender Center still has your rear!

In a step towards creating a more inclusive atmosphere for students, Hamline combined its Women’s Resource Center with the Gender and Sexuality program, becoming the Campus Pride and Gender Center. Since that time, however, some confusion about just who is included has persisted.

Junior and Campus Pride and Gender Center student worker, Reaa Pandey, explained that the center is open for all, regardless of one’s gender identity or sexual orientation.

“Just because you’re not queer doesn’t mean there is nothing here for you,” Pandey said. “Our office is not that known. Apart from events, there is not much activity, and sometimes our outreach events are very niche, which limits visibility when we want to actually widen our reach.”

The desire of the staff to realize the center’s mission is apparent. Surrounded by supplies, empowering messages and free snacks, Pandey remains laser focused on those who may slip through the cracks

Story continues below advertisement

“Working to be more inclusive and planning events that connect students with resources and peers,” Pandey said.

Some Pride and Gender Center events like clothing swaps, where clothes are categorized only by size, and programs like “underDARE”, an appointment only, in-person shopping experience which allows people to try different undergarments before buying.

“Of all the events, the outside speakers have been my favorite, as it is very positive and influential to see adult community members connect and dialog with students … I’d like to see more of those,” Pandey said.

Among the recent changes is the hiring of Faith Estelle-Velez as the Coordinator for Campus Pride and Gender programs and Deputy Title IX Coordinator.

“Joining a campus community that feels so passionately about striving towards inclusivity really made Hamline feel like a great fit for me as a person and professional,” Estelle-Velez said via email.

While her title may be long, her time at Hamline hasn’t been, and she seems keenly aware of the ambassadorship needed to meet the moment.

“I am first and foremost an information gatherer. One thing I’m excited for is to continue to connect with students across campus to learn about what you feel the Campus Pride & Gender Center should be doing for you and your peers!” Estelle-Velez said via email.

The Campus Pride and Gender Center is also responsible for stocking the sexual health supplies around campus in those little plastic bins. They are a resource for any and all questions around healthy sex, sexual identity, peer connection and support, and inclusive events on campus or around the Twin Cities. Some examples are:

Information on all-gender bathrooms on campus

Changing your preferred name in the Hamline system

Gender markers, pronouns and ID cards

Menstrual and sexual health resources, including FREE supplies

A quiet, safe, welcoming place to study or hang out and meet people

While some may feel intimidated about visiting the third floor of Anderson, senior Abigail James finds the center to be a welcoming space. “The employees are so sweet and so personable, and they have so many resources… it always feels very welcoming,” James said.

It is a comfort to students to have the resources that the Campus Pride and Gender Center provides readily available.

“I feel comforted by the fact that I have this program at Hamline. As a person who is able to get pregnant and menstruate, it’s good to know that I have those immediate resources available to me,” senior Ava Graham said.

It is easy to reach out and get involved with the Campus Pride and Gender Center, as well. “The best ways to keep up to date about events and things happening in our space is to 1) follow our Instagram @hu_pride, 2) subscribe to our bi-monthly newsletter and 3) join us in the Center in Anderson 320! Whether you want a space to do homework, want to chat with other LGBTQIA+ or femme/women identified and allied Pipers, or want to benefit from our always free tea & coffee, come and find us,” Estelle-Velez said via email.

For general information, visit the Campus Pride and Gender Center website(under the Offices and Services link at hamline.edu), which lists all currently available services and event dates as well as a FAQ page and contacts.