Ranking the Twin Cities’ concert venues

Minneapolis has an immense music scene, complete with multiple concert venues ranging from massive stadiums to revamped coat closets, meaning there are many places one can watch a live show here in the cities. However, some places prove to be better than others, and a venue can most certainly make or break a concert experience.

I have been to around 60 concerts in the past few years at many different locations, and for the most part, I found some places to be way more enjoyable than their counterparts. This debrief will exclude all stadiums because, let’s be honest here, all stadiums are pretty subpar.

7th Street Entry

★★★★☆

Favorite show seen at this spot: Remo Drive with Field Medic and Prince Daddy & the Hyena (Sept. 22, 2018)

7th Street Entry is a treat. Before being a full-fledged venue, the place was just used as a mere coat closet for the neighboring First Avenue. It is a small spot, and one might feel cramped if they are not used to getting a little bit more friendly with other attendees. The layout is great, with no barricade meaning that the performer and audience experience a unification that can be truly magical.

The venue is very open as well, and the floor is two-tiered to keep stage visibility high no matter where your spot is in the room whether it is on the upper half in the back or a lower spot in the front. The bathroom there is not the best. It is a single stall, so that means there is typically a long line to use it in between sets, unfortunately meaning that using it during an act is probably one’s best bet. Overall, it is both a cozy little spot or bouncing-off-the-walls maniacal depending on who you see here.

Fine Line Music Cafe

★★☆☆☆

Favorite show seen at this spot: Converge with Brutus and Frail Body (May 24, 2023)

Fine Line is probably one of the worst venues to see a show at. My primary critique regards the layout of the place. If one has been here, one may recall the balcony that separates the space into two. If a viewer is far back enough on the ground level from the stage, being more towards the door, the ceiling constricts the view due to it being so low to the ground. This is because of the balcony that dips down and boxes up the whole place. Additionally, when sitting on the balcony there is not a great view of the stage, typically the large speakers obstruct the view of the performers. The bar’s location is pretty awkward in relation to where the majority of the audience stands, in the sense that they are too close to each other. A lot of exasperating shuffling occurs since no clear space separates the two areas.

One thing this place does have going for it though is the bathrooms. They are clean for the most part, and they are in a nice spot away from pretty much everything else. It does not feel too inconvenient to have to use the bathroom here. In general, the place is much preferred over a stadium show. However, I never once have been excited to see a band I like playing at the Fine Line.

Amsterdam Bar and Hall

★★★★★

Favorite show seen at this spot: Touche Amore with Vein.fm and Militarie Gun (Mar. 28, 2022)

What a cool venue! It is an intimate little space, but it has never felt cramped. The sides of the venue have seating, and there are tables towards the back too. Amsterdam Bar and Hall also serves food and drinks, which I have not tried but have heard great things about. The venue has great stage visibility from pretty much any spot and also has no barricade, and as a bonus, there is parking right across the street which is always a delight. Everything here is placed with great care, and there is still plenty of room to mingle with friends in between sets. Some of my favorite shows have taken place here and I am always thrilled to go back.

First Avenue

★★★☆☆

Favorite show seen at this spot: Jeff Rosenstock (Jun. 12, 2022)

First Avenue is the ole’ reliable. It has a rich history, being one of the longest operating independently owned venues in the United States, and in general, it is a very memorable location. The stars that encompass the entire building are exemplary in every sense of the word, the place is just iconic. The venue is a good size, and upstairs there are bathrooms, a bar and a balcony to watch the show. Comprehensively, it is a solid venue, but I have a few nitpicks I am stating exclusively due to the place’s popularity. For one, visibility is pretty terrible if one is not close to the front. I have seen shows where I was staring at the back of someone’s head the whole time. Balcony sitting is exclusive to 21+ attendees due to the bar being upstairs, so underage people cannot watch shows from up there. Using the bathroom is inconvenient because of them being upstairs, but they are not terrible.

There are lots of places to see a show in the Twin Cities, especially outside of these larger places. Regardless of how I personally feel about a venue, it is great to get out and experience a show anywhere one can to support musicians.