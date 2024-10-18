Best destinations to go to on Metro Transit

The Twin Cities public transportation system, Metro Transit, can take passengers to many places across St. Paul, Minneapolis and the surrounding suburbs. However, if you are not familiar with routes or are new to the metro, the options can be very confusing. But as someone who grew up in St. Paul riding the buses, I know there are many places to enjoy through public transportation. Here are a few of my recommendations for destinations to visit on routes near Hamline’s campus.



Minnehaha Falls



If you take the A Line and get off at the 46th St and Minnehaha station, Minnehaha Falls and the park surrounding it are less than a ten-minute walk from the stop. As you approach, you can hear the waterfall’s roar before you even see it. While you are out there, I highly recommend walking along the stream where all the water from the falls goes. The walk is a worthwhile short hike that will get you out in nature as well as take you to where the Minnehaha Creek meets the Mississippi River.





State Capitol



When you hop on the Green Line Train toward downtown St. Paul get off at Capitol/Rice St Station, and you will see the big building known as the state capitol. Once you are inside the building, look up, and you will find intricate paintings on the rotunda ceiling. The capitol sometimes hosts fun events on the front lawn, such as the Songkran Festival in May, which celebrates the Thai New Year, and the India Fest in Aug. which is full of cultural performances and good food.





CHS Field



For all the baseball fans out there, you can take the Green Line to downtown St. Paul and get off at the very last stop, Union Depot, where a short walk from the station will lead you to CHS Field—the home of Minor League baseball team, the St. Paul Saints. I am sure some of you reading this will be hesitant, saying, “But that’s not the MLB,” but I assure you that it is just as fun of a time. There is plenty of goofy entertainment and games between innings for the audience to enjoy.





St. Paul Farmers’ Market



The St. Paul Farmers’ Market is also a short walk from Union Depot. For the early birds, on Saturday and Sunday mornings up through Thanksgiving weekend, the farmers’ market is full of fresh fruits and vegetables grown by local farmers, along with various meats and honey, all for affordable prices. There are also local food vendors selling some delicious dishes. I highly recommend stopping by the Tibet Momo stand. There is live music at this market. The combination of all these elements makes for a vibrant feeling in this part of downtown, which can often feel empty and abandoned. Just be sure to have cash on you, as many vendors will not accept cards.