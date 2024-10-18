The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle

Best destinations to go to on Metro Transit

Hiroko Zeleke, Life Reporter
October 18, 2024
Categories:
Charlotte Fleck
Due to the size of the Minneapolis-St Paul metro, Metro Transit provides easy access to transportation across the metro. One such way of traveling across the metro is through the Green Line light rail system.

The Twin Cities public transportation system, Metro Transit, can take passengers to many places across St. Paul, Minneapolis and the surrounding suburbs. However, if you are not familiar with routes or are new to the metro, the options can be very confusing. But as someone who grew up in St. Paul riding the buses, I know there are many places to enjoy through public transportation. Here are a few of my recommendations for destinations to visit on routes near Hamline’s campus.


Minnehaha Falls

If you take the A Line and get off at the 46th St and Minnehaha station, Minnehaha Falls and the park surrounding it are less than a ten-minute walk from the stop. As you approach, you can hear the waterfall’s roar before you even see it. While you are out there, I highly recommend walking along the stream where all the water from the falls goes. The walk is a worthwhile short hike that will get you out in nature as well as take you to where the Minnehaha Creek meets the Mississippi River.


State Capitol

When you hop on the Green Line Train toward downtown St. Paul get off at Capitol/Rice St Station, and you will see the big building known as the state capitol. Once you are inside the building, look up, and you will find intricate paintings on the rotunda ceiling. The capitol sometimes hosts fun events on the front lawn, such as the Songkran Festival in May, which celebrates the Thai New Year, and the India Fest in Aug. which is full of cultural performances and good food.


CHS Field

For all the baseball fans out there, you can take the Green Line to downtown St. Paul and get off at the very last stop, Union Depot, where a short walk from the station will lead you to CHS Field—the home of Minor League baseball team, the St. Paul Saints. I am sure some of you reading this will be hesitant, saying, “But that’s not the MLB,” but I assure you that it is just as fun of a time. There is plenty of goofy entertainment and games between innings for the audience to enjoy.


St. Paul Farmers’ Market

The St. Paul Farmers’ Market is also a short walk from Union Depot. For the early birds, on Saturday and Sunday mornings up through Thanksgiving weekend, the farmers’ market is full of fresh fruits and vegetables grown by local farmers, along with various meats and honey, all for affordable prices. There are also local food vendors selling some delicious dishes. I highly recommend stopping by the Tibet Momo stand. There is live music at this market. The combination of all these elements makes for a vibrant feeling in this part of downtown, which can often feel empty and abandoned. Just be sure to have cash on you, as many vendors will not accept cards.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Life
Joker 2 Illustration
Joker: Folie à Deux (2024): A Maddening Mess for Two
The history behind The Nightmare Before Christmas: how a poem became a Halloween classic
The history behind The Nightmare Before Christmas: how a poem became a Halloween classic
Roxy’s Cabaret: Your Dazzling Drag Bingo Destination
Roxy’s Cabaret: Your Dazzling Drag Bingo Destination
Illustration for Sickness comic. (Montana Miller)
Sickness comic
Illustration for Horror podcast featuring The Magnus Archives, Malevolent, Old Gods of Appalachia, The Silt Verses, Welcome to Night Vale, Wooden Overcoats, and Death by Dying
Dive into the Halloween season with these horror fiction podcasts
Megalopolis (2024): A Romantic Monstrosity
Megalopolis (2024): A Romantic Monstrosity
More in New Showcase
Halloween Blues
Halloween blues: a frightening reality for adults
Disabilities in the Classroom
Disabilities in the Classroom
Campus goes dark to illuminate light pollution at inaugural Night Festival
Campus goes dark to illuminate light pollution at inaugural Night Festival
Every week at HUSC GA, student representatives get the opportunity to bring up issues regarding the students they represent. Tilly Urbia, the representative for Manor Hall, brought up multiple cockroach sightings in the hall when given the opportunity.
HUSC Happenings 10/8
Oracle Social Responsibility Committee story collage by: ma shwe
Social Response Committee works towards creating a more equitable institution
Rockstars and Goblins: A Review of Labyrinth (1986)
Rockstars and Goblins: A Review of Labyrinth (1986)
More in Showcase
Indigenizing self-care offers a new way of building community
Indigenizing self-care offers a new way of building community
McVay Youth Partnership enters new era with new coordinator
Pipers ditch the classroom and take the stage at homecoming lip sync battle
Pipers ditch the classroom and take the stage at homecoming lip sync battle
Cure Movie, 5:30 Am edition
A nihilistic descent into Japanese cinema
(From left to right) Jeff Green, Kathleen Murray, and Alex Focke cut the ribbon to officially reopen the Holt Courts after the recent renovations.
Holt Tennis Courts get big revamp
As part of his job as HUSC Internal President, Engstrom takes note of each issue brought up at the General Assembly.
HUSC Happenings 10/1