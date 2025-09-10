Public transportation: How to make it apart of your life at Hamline

With every new academic year comes students who are completely new to the Twin Cities. Many students want to get out and explore the Metro, but do not know where to start. As someone who grew up in St. Paul in a family without a car, I have grown very familiar with the local public transportation system, Metro Transit, and have some insight into the topic.





Fare Advice



If you are looking to use public transportation frequently, transfers cost $2 for two and a half hours. At all Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) or Light Rail Transit (LRT) stops, all day transfers can be purchased for $4. Both can also be purchased on the Metro Transit app.

The cashier’s office on campus in East Hall also sells Go-To Cards (or, Metro Transit passes) for college students that cost $165 a semester and $85 for the summer. That may seem like a lot upfront, but if you take the bus every day like me, it actually saves money in the long run because they offer unlimited rides for the semester. However, if you are not planning on taking public transit every day, I suggest simply paying the fare every ride.

Many Twin Cities events also have downloadable Metro Transit passes for free the day of the event if you check online, so I recommend being on the lookout for them. It saves money and time finding a parking spot.

Planning a Trip



While the Metro Transit app can be used to buy tickets, it can also be used to check route maps and schedules. The app has a feature called Trip Planner that works similarly to Google Maps in that you can enter a starting point and desired destination, and it will suggest routes for you to take. All these features can also be found on Metro Transit’s website. If digital is not an option, many buses still carry paper maps and schedules of specific routes.

Story continues below advertisement

Another tip that is very useful that I think more people should know about is that every bus stop has a designated number that will be on its sign. If you text the bus stop number to the number 50934, it will give you what time the bus will arrive in real time. The next time you are standing at a bus stop wondering “what time will my bus arrive?” this tip can come in handy.

Something else to keep in mind is that public transportation does not always run on time. If you have to get somewhere in a timely manner, always plan on being there early. That way, if a late bus or road closure causes delays, you will at least have left early enough that you can still make it to your destination on time. Be aware of stop closures or route detours and take that into account. Minnesota has so much construction we joke that our only seasons are winter and construction season.

Nearby Routes



Hamline is lucky to have multiple routes that pass by the neighborhood. The A Line is one of the BRT routes where you pay before getting on the bus. It runs down Snelling Ave. and stops right outside campus, coming approximately every 10-15 minutes. It goes from Roseville to the 46th Street Station in Minneapolis, where it meets the Blue Line train.

Bus 67 stops at the intersection of Snelling and Minnehaha, just a block from campus. While it doesn’t come as often as the A Line (every 30 minutes), it spans a wide area from Downtown St. Paul through Franklin Ave. E. in South Minneapolis.

The Green Line train stops at Snelling and University right outside Allianz Field. The train comes frequently at approximately every 15 minutes. It spans from Downtown St. Paul’s Union Depot to Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins in Downtown Minneapolis.

Lastly, the B Line, which is a little further away from campus, but still in the general area, as it is a couple of blocks from Allianz, is a new BRT route. It replaced the long time 21 route bus, running frequently every 10-15 minutes. This route is incredibly long, going from Downtown St. Paul and down Lake Street in South Minneapolis.

The Twin Cities are not known for great public transportation compared to other urban areas like New York City or Tōkyō. That said, the public transit here is better than many places in the United States and will get you where you need to go.