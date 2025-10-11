New campus gossip app brings freedom and concern to Hamline

Apps like Fizz are becoming more popular on college campuses. They let students connect virtually as well as share tips and talk about things without fear of judgment. While Fizz offers some real benefits, it also brings serious risks. With anonymity comes the potential for drama, harassment and misinformation. So, what’s the deal with Fizz? Is it a helpful tool, or just a breeding ground for trouble?

“One of the best things about Fizz is how it helps students feel more connected to their campus. It’s like a mini Facebook/Reddit hybrid, but just for people at your school. Students can ask for advice, share campus events, or just vent about school life without the fear of being judged,” Illiana Cantu Delgado, Director of Hamline Public Safety (HPS) said via email.

The creation community can change how we view others as well as the way we interact with our peers. By fostering an open form of communication and reducing the fear of being judged by peers. Apps like Fizz can encourage authentic connections. However, apps like Fizz also can provide a challenge for us to navigate around the complexities of anonymity. Balancing its benefits with the potential of misuse.

Fizz can “surface real student concerns and community tips,” which helps create a sense of belonging. Plus, since it’s campus-verified, posts feel more relevant to your actual life as a student.

Some students even find Fizz helpful for mental health. It is not unusual to see someone post something like, “Chem quiz tomorrow, are we cooked?” and get supportive comments from others who understand. It is reassuring to know you are not alone, especially when you’re feeling down. As Cantu Delgado put it, Fizz offers "peer support, event sharing, and quick tips," all of which can make a big difference in tough times.

However, Fizz is not all helpful tips and student support. The anonymity of the app can cause problems, too. Since users do not have to attach their real names to posts, some take advantage of that and post whatever they want, no matter how harmful. While Fizz can be helpful, it can also harm a campus.

“[Fizz] amplifies rumors, pile-on, and unkind behavior …most items are more about community impact than criminal conduct,” Delgado said. Harassment and doxxing still remain a serious concern.

When people can post without accountability, it can quickly escalate into something ugly. Students may have their personal details shared without permission, leading to real-world consequences like stalking or public humiliation. Rumors, too, can spiral out of control.

As Cantu Delgado noted, there have been reports where posts escalate into “doxxing, threats or bias-related comments,” showing the darker side of the platform.

Misinformation is another big issue. If someone posts a rumor about a student or a class, it can quickly go viral, even without evidence. This can cause panic or make students feel betrayed, and without proper moderation, it is hard to control. Cantu Delgado pointed out that Fizz has similar dynamics to past apps like YikYak, where “anonymity dynamics are similar” and “the impact depends on how we use it.”

So, what does the university do about it? According to Cantu Delgado, the university does not actively monitor Fizz but does respond when a serious issue is reported. If something crosses the line, like harassment or threats, the university works with law enforcement, student affairs, and counseling services to address it. She added that, “when there’s a credible threat or a potential crime, we coordinate with Student Affairs and the [St. Paul Police Department],.”

Cantu Delgado made it clear that the university can only respond to problems after they have been reported. She encourages students to use the app’s reporting tools and block users who are being toxic. She also emphasized that students should document everything, like taking screenshots or saving links, if they feel targeted, as this helps with the investigation.

The best advice? Don’t engage with people who cause drama. “Block the user and move on,” Cantu Delgado said.

So, is Fizz worth using? It really depends on how you use it. For some students, it is a great way to connect and get advice. But for others, it is a nightmare of rumors, harassment, and drama. Like any anonymous platform, it has its ups and downs, and it’s up to you how you handle it.

Ultimately, it is important to remember that the app’s value depends on how students use it. The university can only do so much, and it is up to all of us to keep things respectful. If you see something that makes you feel uncomfortable, use the app’s reporting features or reach out to public safety. As Illiana concluded, “At the end of the day, what matters most is that every student feels safe, respected, and supported.” Everyone deserves to feel safe and respected, both online and on campus.

Other students and Fizz users expressed that the platform has a positive side for the community, but can also easily go the other way. The unfortunate thing about anonymous websites is the nature of the communities they create. Some students may misuse anonymity to post harmful or offensive content, which can lead to a toxic environment. Additionally, the lack of accountability can cause the spread of misinformation or cyberbullying, undermining the platform’s positive potential. On the other hand, anonymity can allow the community to flourish, creating a space for honest conversation, mutual support, and even constructive criticism of the university without fear of repercussions.

Fizzer 67 said, “If someone created an anonymous post about a professor, I think that could also be fine because sometimes you don’t want the university to see what you’re saying about your professor […] or even asking for homework answers. You’re embarrassed to ask for help.”

Fizz also creates bonds between students through shared experiences and lighthearted topics, like venting about hard classes or joking about liking squirrels. When asked whether anonymity encourages creativity and expression, Fizzer 135 said, “I think so. I’ve seen a lot of people who like it write about personal situations or ask for help because other people can relate, but you don’t have to have everyone know your business. They know what you’re going through—they just don’t know it’s you.”

Fizz has reflected both the best and worst sides of student life online. It can create a space for connection, honesty, and humor, giving students a chance to share their experiences without fear of judgment. But that same anonymity can also lead to misinformation, harassment and negativity. Whether Fizz is helpful or harmful depends on how students choose to use it. When used with respect and empathy, it can strengthen the sense of community on campus—but when misused, it can quickly become toxic. At the end of the day, it’s up to the students to decide what kind of environment they want Fizz to be.