Recapping the action: Hamline University spring sports

As Hamline’s spring semester comes to an end, we take time to reflect on everything that has happened with each program throughout their respective spring seasons.

Tennis



Both the Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams debuted the spring season on newly renovated courts, with the men finishing their season 7–12 and a 2–6 conference record. Leading the way for the Piper men was first-year Cooper Johnson, who finished the season with a 12–6 singles record, along with doubles partners Tyler Rousslang and Rumeal Setts, who stayed hot throughout the season, finishing with a 7–4 record.

The women finished their season with a 13–8 overall record and a 4–6 conference record. A major highlight of the season was a seven game winning streak, where they went undefeated for almost a month. Taking the lead in singles was first-year Emily Dreger who capped off the season with an 11–5 record. Both Piper programs hope to carry that strong momentum to the next season with continued dominance.

Softball



The Softball squad put together a hard–fought season in 2025, currently holding a 15–23 overall record with two games remaining in the season at the time of writing. While the year brought its fair share of challenges, the Pipers showed strong competence on the diamond and delivered strong performances throughout the season. The Pipers held a three game winning streak against non conference teams UW–River Falls and UW–Stout. Another highlight of the season was when the Pipers swept Carleton College in a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) showdown. Although the Pipers are graduating five players, the expectations are high for next season.

Baseball



While it has been a tough year on the diamond for the Pipers, the Men’s Baseball team has continued to battle through adversity, sitting at 6–31 on the season. At the time of this writing, the team has two games remaining in the regular season. Despite a challenging season, the Pipers still have incredibly talented players. Sophomore Grant Peltier sits with a .827 on base plus slugging (OPS) percentage and fifth–year first baseman Tyler Johnson tallied four home runs on the season. The Pipers are looking to close out the regular season on a strong note and finish well in their remaining final games.

Lacrosse



While Lacrosse did not get off to the start they wanted, they were able to get things back on track, finishing with a respectable 6–9 overall record. In their inaugural season in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC), they finished with a 4–5 conference record. One major highlight of the season for the Pipers was achieving a three–game winning streak against WIAC conference teams UW–Stout, UW–Stevens Point and Southwestern. This streak gives the Pipers something to look forward to as they get ready for next year.

Track and Field



Men’s Track and Field has had an exceptionally strong season filled with standout performances and compelling team spirit. Since the first indoor meet, the Pipers have shown up with incredible competence. The team saw several athletes notch personal records and break school records in track and field events, including first–year Ricky Kwabena Yawson, sophomore Austin Schloeder, first-year Isaiah Watson and more. One major highlight was the recent school record being broken by none other than Kwabena Yawson when he completed the 100 meter dash in 10:48 seconds at the 2025 University of Minnesota Gary Wilson Invite. With a strong group of returners and promising new talent on the horizon, the future looks bright for Hamline track and field.

Lastly, for the women, their season was just as remarkable. Also filled with standout performances, the team continues to show just how committed they are to their sport. Highlights from the season so far include senior thrower Lexi Brainer setting a personal best by winning the hammer throw at the Hamline Invitational with a mark of 50.80 meters, first–year sprinter Claire Siems recording top times in her debut season of 12.69 seconds in the 100 meter dash and 26.09 seconds in the 200 meter dash, and Abby Tapajna running in the women’s 5000 meter event and finishing with a standout time of 19 minutes and 29.18 seconds. With veteran leaders and rising talent, Hamline is guaranteed future success on the track and in the field next season.