Pipers primed for 2025 football season kickoff

As the arrival of the 2025 season rounds the corner for the Hamline University football team, optimism is fluttering in the air at Klas Field. With the intention of rebounding from a tough season last year, the Pipers are aiming to make Hamline an even stronger competitor in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC).

Recapping Last Season



With the 2024 season ending in a more than forgettable way, the team is looking to emerge and make critical changes that will help improve their new and upcoming season. They will rely on the help of head coach Chip Taylor, who is now about to enter his tenth season with the title of Piper head coach, as well as the rest of the coaching staff and their teammates.

Glancing at the Schedule



The 2025 season kicked off at home on Saturday, Sept. 6, against Crown College. Hamline victoriously came out on top with a win of 28-21, keeping the long running winning streak alive since 2021 against the Storm. Following the game against Crown, the Pipers will face strictly MIAC teams for the remainder of the season. Some key matchups to note are Sept. 20 against the MIAC reigning champs – Saint John’s, Sept. 27 when they face Bethel University and the big homecoming game on Oct. 11 against Concordia-Moorehead. All three of these games take place on Klas Field.

Insight Into the New and Returning Players



The 2025 roster for the Hamline Pipers features a strong mix of established veteran players as well as several very promising newcomers. While the team lost a handful of seniors and fifth-year players last year, they are hopeful with the addition of 22 first-year students. Key veteran players to keep an eye out for are fifth–year wide receiver Dawson Schaffer and senior Samuel Pachuta, senior running back Malik Wynn and senior linebacker Croix Zacharias. New faces to look for are first-year quarterbacks Zayden Stevens, Jacob Aki and several more critical players.

Where to Find Tickets



Tickets to Hamline University football games can be purchased online or at the door for both home and away games. Students enrolled at Hamline are eligible to attend any home Hamline football game as long as they bring their student ID.