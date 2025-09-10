The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
2024 Election | Learn more about who is on your ballot before Election Day
Find your ballot here!
The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
2024 Election | Learn more about who is on your ballot before Election Day
Find your ballot here!

Pipers primed for 2025 football season kickoff

Ella Sime, Sports Editor
September 10, 2025
Categories:
Oracle Stock

As the arrival of the 2025 season rounds the corner for the Hamline University football team, optimism is fluttering in the air at Klas Field. With the intention of rebounding from a tough season last year, the Pipers are aiming to make Hamline an even stronger competitor in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC).

Recapping Last Season

With the 2024 season ending in a more than forgettable way, the team is looking to emerge and make critical changes that will help improve their new and upcoming season. They will rely on the help of head coach Chip Taylor, who is now about to enter his tenth season with the title of Piper head coach, as well as the rest of the coaching staff and their teammates.

Glancing at the Schedule

 The 2025 season kicked off at home on Saturday, Sept. 6, against Crown College. Hamline victoriously came out on top with a win of 28-21, keeping the long running winning streak alive since 2021 against the Storm. Following the game against Crown, the Pipers will face strictly MIAC teams for the remainder of the season. Some key matchups to note are Sept. 20 against the MIAC reigning champs – Saint John’s, Sept. 27 when they face Bethel University and the big homecoming game on Oct. 11 against Concordia-Moorehead. All three of these games take place on Klas Field.

Insight Into the New and Returning Players

 The 2025 roster for the Hamline Pipers features a strong mix of established veteran players as well as several very promising newcomers. While the team lost a handful of seniors and fifth-year players last year, they are hopeful with the addition of 22 first-year students. Key veteran players to keep an eye out for are fifth–year wide receiver Dawson Schaffer and senior Samuel Pachuta, senior running back Malik Wynn and senior linebacker Croix Zacharias. New faces to look for are first-year quarterbacks Zayden Stevens, Jacob Aki and several more critical players.

Story continues below advertisement

Where to Find Tickets

 Tickets to Hamline University football games can be purchased online or at the door for both home and away games. Students enrolled at Hamline are eligible to attend any home Hamline football game as long as they bring their student ID.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Featured Stories
Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures, all rights reserved.
"Weapons" (2025): A Mysterious Suburban Horror
Senior Bailey Winden posing with the Fulcrum's "Primal Adomania." Winden helped design the layout of the journal and did the art for the cover.
Bailey Winden’s Creative Legacy at Hamline
Letter from the Editor: This year to the next
Letter from the Editor: This year to the next
Junior Abby Tapajna running in the Women's 5000 meter event at the Hamline Invitational. Tapajna completed the event with a time of 19 minutes and 29.18 seconds.
Abby Tapajna goes the distance at Gustie Twilight
First-year Jacob Hanson (left) and Oracle Staff Member sophomore Cinnia Chan (right) play accordion and violin to distract from the protestors' speeches.
Crowd of students confronts anti-abortion protesters at Old Main
The creative writing house is seen as a beacon for Minnesota's creative writing community. The cutting of funding and support for Hamline's creative writing program would create a void in the community.
Hamline community voices concern for the unclear future of Creative Writing MFA cornerstone
More in Sports
First-year Ricky Kwabena Yawson (center) running in the 100 meter dash at the Meet of the UnSaintly. Kwabena Yawson finished third in the event with a time of 10.67 seconds, just trailing behind the unattached Dante White and Jeremiah Chanzu, both finishing at 10.64 seconds.
Ricky Kwabena Yawson set to embark on an unknown track
Junior Aliyah Robran (#1) and senior Gabrielle Hannah (#2) running in the Women's 100 meter hurdles event. Robran finished with a time of 16.28 seconds and Hannah finished with a time of 16.56 seconds.
Recapping the action: Hamline University spring sports
First-year infielder Reese Herrig tagging a runner out at second base. April 22's double header against Saint Benedict gave Herrig her second conference appearance this year.
Pipers battle to finish strong in homestretch of 2025 softball season
Senior Jessica Widmer smashes the ball into her opponent's side of the court. Dreger and junior Chloe Reyes lost their doubles match against St. Catherine's Monica Zink and Ashley King 8-4, just a part of Hamline's 6-3 loss to the Wildcats.
Women’s Tennis is becoming the next “History Makers”
Elanna Kohner (left) and Christine Muller (right) walking off the court after winning their doubles match against Bethel's Claire Keller and Emma Thole. Despite Kohner and Muller's efforts, their victory was the only one seized by Hamline in their April 16 match against Bethel.
Pipers aim to rebound after streak snapped by MIAC’s best
Student work study, where are they now?
Student work study, where are they now?