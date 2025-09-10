The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
A student’s guide to coffee near Hamline

Charlotte Fleck, Variety Editor
September 10, 2025
Charlotte Fleck
On the Corner or Minnehaha Ave. and Snelling Ave. sits Ginkgo, a local coffee shop that has been around since the early 1990s.

As summer comes to an end and the cool weather and homework start piling up, finding a good coffee shop that feels perfect to destress in is a must. Luckily, Hamline’s location right along Snelling Ave. means there are easily accessible coffee shops that all have different vibes for different people — whether it be to study, meet up or just hang out. Here is a small list of some students’ favorite spots nearby.

Starbucks (on campus)
The closest location for a good cup of coffee is the Starbucks in Anderson Center. Run like any other Starbucks, they have all the classics and seasonal favorites available, plus food options. There is a small seating area right outside the shop, perfect for grabbing a drink and meeting with group members or friends to work on homework. This is also the most convenient option for a quick grab and go before class. Since they accept declining balance dollars, it ends up being one of the cheapest and closest options.

Ginkgo Coffeehouse (3 minute walk)
Just a short walk south on Snelling, across the street from Hamline, is the unofficial Hamline living room: Ginkgo Coffeehouse. This original location has been around for decades, and it shows it through the cozy, lived-in vibe. With mural-lined walls, local artwork scattered throughout and board games available for anyone to use, it is a warm and welcoming spot to grab a drink and hang out with friends.
Depending on the day, you might also catch live music or comedy shows. According to their website, Ginkgo hosts both local artists and performers from across North America. These are ticketed shows, and the cafe closes its service during the concerts. Still, it is the perfect easy-going spot for early morning coffee runs, finding a cozy place to study or simply avoiding homework for a bit.

Snelling Cafe (7 minute walk)
A little further south on Snelling is Snelling Cafe. The vibe here is warm, cozy and casual. It is the kind of place that makes anyone feel welcome. They are known for generous portions at a great value, and their menu blends East African flavors with American favorites. This place is perfect for those looking for a great place with not just great coffee, but also great food.

Inkwell Booksellers Company (14 minute drive)
Off the beaten path in Northeast Minneapolis is Inkwell Booksellers Company, a bookstore and cafe rolled into one. The space is filled with books, artwork and movable communal seating, which is great for both solo work and group projects. They keep things very locally focused — books from Minnesota authors, ethically and locally sourced coffee and pastries from nearby bakeries. They are also dog friendly, so for those who like a snuggle buddy while studying, this place is perfect for you. Inkwell is ideal for anyone wanting an escape from campus for a bit, or for those whose best escape from reality is sinking into a good book.

Hamline’s location makes it easy to explore great coffee spots around the Twin Cities. Whether to grab a pick me up after class, a cozy place to study in or even a weekend spot to reset with books or live music, these shops have a little of everything.

