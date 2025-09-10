The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
2024 Election | Learn more about who is on your ballot before Election Day
Find your ballot here!
The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
2024 Election | Learn more about who is on your ballot before Election Day
Find your ballot here!

GLC becomes the new home for Hamline’s Admissions Team

Jordan Fauks, Campus News Editor
September 10, 2025
Categories:
Htoo Han
Posing in their new office, located at The Old Library in Giddens Learning Center, (from left to right) is Hamline Experience Coordinator Deb Ahlquist, Transfer Admissions Counselor Dawson Shanley, Admissions Counselors Sophie Taylor, Elle Biggins and Marquesa Galvin, Associate Director of Admissions Kaia Sherburne, Director of Undergraduate Admission Jen Olsen Krengel, Admissions Counselor Alex Aguirre, Admissions Operations Coordinator Zee Slater and Director of Enrollment Systems and Operations Holly Collins.

Over the summer, a flurry of renovations started across the Hamline campus to prepare for the upcoming fall semester. Included in those are renovations to the Giddens /Alumni learning center (GLC). The main change in the building is the new Undergraduate Admissions Office, which replaces the Hamline Admissions House.
“As soon as I saw the house across the street, the first thing that struck me was its completely physically inaccessible.” Vice President of Enrollment Management Mary Jensen said.
The previous admissions house sits across Snelling Ave., while the new site is inside the old Carnegie library entrance portion of GLC.
“It’s going to be great for prospective students and current students that it’s right in GLC with those two wings and faculty and classrooms, as they come to campus, they’ll see students right away,” Jensen said.
Having the admissions center in such a central part of campus provides easy access for prospective students and student workers, as well as integrating Undergraduate admissions into campus life.
“This gets our team on campus so that we’re also aware of what's happening,” Director of Undergraduate Admissions Jennifer Olsen Krengel said.
Previously, the isolated campus house made it difficult for prospective students to experience the campus before taking tours.
“A lot of our work is externally focused, and it felt a little bit like we were disconnected from the campus,” Krengel said.
The move to GLC provides centralized access to student and faculty life at Hamline. However, with the move into the new space, there was concern regarding the classroom and faculty office space being infringed upon.
“There were six faculty who still had offices in that space; they were relocated to the second floor of GLC,” Jensen said.
The faculty disruption was planned to take place at the beginning of the project in order to allow more time for readjustment and settling into different spaces.
As for the previous Undergraduate Admissions House, it will remain Hamline property. No official plans for the property have been made at the time of publication.
“That house will now be part of phase three. No decisions have been made, and it will continue to be Hamline property until a decision is made how to best use the space down the road,” Jensen said.
The previous Faculty Lounge space has remained open as a hospitality space for people to continue to come and hang out.
“Our intent is to welcome faculty into the building, to grab a cup of coffee, visit with admissions counselors or prospective students,” Jensen said.
Students and faculty can now visit the new space in the entrance to the old Carnegie Library space in GLC.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Featured Stories
On the Corner or Minnehaha Ave. and Snelling Ave. sits Ginkgo, a local coffee shop that has been around since the early 1990s.
A student's guide to coffee near Hamline
Pipers primed for 2025 football season kickoff
Pipers primed for 2025 football season kickoff
Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures, all rights reserved.
"Weapons" (2025): A Mysterious Suburban Horror
Senior Bailey Winden posing with the Fulcrum's "Primal Adomania." Winden helped design the layout of the journal and did the art for the cover.
Bailey Winden’s Creative Legacy at Hamline
Letter from the Editor: This year to the next
Letter from the Editor: This year to the next
Junior Abby Tapajna running in the Women's 5000 meter event at the Hamline Invitational. Tapajna completed the event with a time of 19 minutes and 29.18 seconds.
Abby Tapajna goes the distance at Gustie Twilight
More in New Showcase
To plan or not to plan for summer
To plan or not to plan for summer
Bachelor of Arts in Forensic and Investigative Science to be phased out due to program unsustainability
Bachelor of Arts in Forensic and Investigative Science to be phased out due to program unsustainability
Junior Maria Garcia (left) and senior Emily Larson (right) rehearsing for "Returning Home".
Dance Ensemble sets the stage for "Returning Home"
Junior Aliyah Robran (#1) and senior Gabrielle Hannah (#2) running in the Women's 100 meter hurdles event. Robran finished with a time of 16.28 seconds and Hannah finished with a time of 16.56 seconds.
Recapping the action: Hamline University spring sports
REAL ID deadline rapidly approaches
REAL ID deadline rapidly approaches
Tatsuya Nakadai (center) and Toshirō Mifune (right) in "High and Low." Image courtesy of Janus Films and TOHO, all rights reserved.
“High and Low” (1963): the greatest crime film of all time
More in News
RETRACTED ARTICLE
BER Chair elections spark constitution-based controversy
BER Chair elections spark constitution-based controversy
On Monday, April 7, St. Paul mayor Melvin Carter III appointed Matt Privratsky as interim council member for Ward 4. Privatsky previously worked as an aide for his predecessor, former council member Mitra Jalali, as well as working at the Director of Government Affairs for Nokomis Energy.
St. Paul mayor appoints interim council member amid internal city council conflict
First-year Jacob Hanson (left) and Oracle Staff Member sophomore Cinnia Chan (right) play accordion and violin to distract from the protestors' speeches.
Crowd of students confronts anti-abortion protesters at Old Main
The creative writing house is seen as a beacon for Minnesota's creative writing community. The cutting of funding and support for Hamline's creative writing program would create a void in the community.
Hamline community voices concern for the unclear future of Creative Writing MFA cornerstone
Dr. Rocío Cortés Rodríguez of Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile giving the keynote lecture. The lecture touched upon how scriptural reasoning can be used to help connect with indigenous communities.
Mahle Lecture: Interreligious Peacebuilding through study