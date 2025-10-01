From jousts to turkey legs: Why you should attend RenFest next year

As the Renaissance Festival comes to an end, so does the feeling of summer. The cooler weather will start rolling in, and before we know it, snow. So, to make the warmer weather last a little longer, let us look into what makes the Renaissance Festival so popular.

Originally a festival to celebrate nature, art and life, the Renaissance Festival is now an annual tradition for hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans. According to the festival’s website, the Renaissance Festival, commonly known as the RenFest, opened in Sept. 1971 on a 22 acre field in Jonathan, Minnesota. Since then, it has moved to Shakopee and is considered one of the largest Renaissance Festivals in the United States.

With this festival being one of the largest, there are many things to do while you are there. Food, shopping and shows are just a few of the many activities to enjoy. The best is being able to dress up in any kind of costume you deem fit for royalty. Many dress up in a medieval style costume, while others may dress up as vikings, wizards, animals, fairies and dragons. There is no limit to the imagination there.

Ticket prices

Before going, knowing the prices of the tickets will help you decide when you should purchase your tickets. If you are an avid goer or are determined to go next year, buying tickets early is the way to go.

Starting at $21 for adults, that is the cheapest price you will get. Unfortunately, they do not have the date of when these tickets will be available yet, but it usually is a couple of months after the fest is over when they start selling tickets again.

Otherwise, tickets throughout the season range from $23 to $28. If you can find a discount code or buy them from places like Costco or the State Fair, you can usually get them at $23 a ticket. Gate entry is when the tickets will come to $28, so do look for those deals.

For students worried about admission prices, they are also offering free admission for good grades. You have to have an A/B average to be able to gain the free entry, though. You would use the last semester or year for this, so make sure you are keeping up with your grades to get this promotion. The only downside of this promotion is that it is only valid through the first four weekends of the festival, so make sure you plan on going early if you want to go for free.

Parking

The best thing about having a large festival is that there are multiple ways to get there, and for cheap, too. The most common one is paying for parking. If you plan on going with a group of friends, this may be the best choice if you want to carpool. Tickets at the gate are $30, but there are some places, like the State Fair, that offer them for $18 per vehicle.

Another option is taking public transit. There is no bus that takes a route from St. Paul to the festival, so you will have to drive to a bus station. On their website, there are many locations, the closest being Chanhassen and Eden Prairie. For a round trip ticket, they are $6, making it a super cheap option for going with a few friends.

Food

If you have heard anything about the RenFest, it is likely about the turkey legs they serve there or the beer. While they are not known for their food options like the State Fair is, they do have a ton of options to choose from.

“One food item that really stood out to me were the pickles with bacon and sauces. The pickles were surprisingly juicy and it was honestly the best thing there,” fourth-year Psychology major Caylie Vang, and Renaissance Faire attendee, said via email.

Around the festival, you will find pickle stands selling pickles for $3. Now they are no ordinary pickles; they are blessed by the pickle priests who guard them, so they are the best pickles you will ever have (due to the experience, not the flavor, as it just tastes like a normal pickle).

Shops

If you are not interested in spending your money on food, you may be more interested in spending your money at the hundreds of shops available. From pottery to clothing, there is a little something for everyone.

Almost everything offered there is handmade, so do expect to pay handmade prices. Pottery can range from $20 to $200, depending on what you purchase. Clothing can range from $50 to over $1000, depending on whether you just want a simple shirt versus purchasing a whole outfit.

“I feel like the quality of the items I get at RenFest are generally much higher than something I would get from Amazon,” third-year Psychology and Criminology double major and attendee, Trisha Wielenberg, said via email.

There is so much to look at that many choose to go over a weekend rather than a whole day. If you are a shopper, this may be the best choice for you; otherwise, you may be there from open to close to be able to just see the shops.

“Some advice I would give to a first time RenFest goer is take your time, you don’t have to see everything in one day. RenFest is much more fun when you’re not rushing from place to place,” Wielenberg said via email.

Events

Besides food and shopping, there are many other ways for you to spend your money at the RenFest, one of them being events that happen all over the festival grounds. Make sure to bring cash, as many of these places either charge a fee for cards or only take cash.

A great one is the Museum of Torture, where you walk around a castle and learn about all the different torture devices they used back in medieval times. To enter it is a measly $3 per person, but it is worth it to see the real torture contraptions in person.

Another event that is free but also very popular is the jousting. Similar to jousting in the Renaissance, but with a lot fewer deaths and injuries. This event takes place a couple of times throughout the day, but it does draw in a large crowd, so make sure to get there beforehand to get a seat. And get your voice ready to cheer and boo for the contestants.

There are so many stages throughout the festival grounds that you can take a whole day just watching comedy acts, magic acts or even belly dancing. When you go, make sure you tip these performers as they put in a lot of work to put these on.

Also, every weekend during the festival is a themed weekend, so when you go, look up what is going on because there may be more events or vendors available to look at.

There is so much to do at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival and you are sure to find something that fits your personality. Everyone is dressed up and it is a great place to feel like yourself and gives you a great sense of community.

“I think what makes the Renaissance Festival unique compared to other fairs or events is that the people there are committed to the time period, like with the outfits and the fairgrounds, that it really feels like we’re back in time and I think that’s pretty fascinating,” Vang said via email. “I also felt a sense of community and belonging.”

So grab your turkey leg and put on your finest outfit, because nothing says ‘denial of fall’ quite like yelling ‘huzzah!’ with a turkey leg in hand and glitter on your face.