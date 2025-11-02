The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle

Loco for local: St. Paul Mayor Carter in Anderson Center

Matias Vega
November 2, 2025
Categories:
Zander Gray
After a student-led forum on Tuesday, Oct. 28, the mayoral candidates take the conversations from the stage to the students. Pictured here, a group of Hamline students speak directly with incumbent Melvin Carter.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter visited Hamline University on Thursday, Oct. 30, during lunch, encouraging students to get involved in local politics and take an active role in shaping the future of the city of St. Paul. His remarks touched on public safety, immigrant rights and efforts to support youth and working families in the community. Carter emphasized that his administration has shifted how the city responds to gun violence, saying the approach now focuses on treating every gunshot wound as seriously as a homicide.

“When we started investigating every gunshot wound the same way, we raised our solve rate from about 20% to over 70%. […] Since then, homicides have dropped by 70%. We’re showing that when communities trust their police, everyone is safer,” Carter said.

The mayor also addressed immigration enforcement and his long-standing refusal to involve city police in federal deportation actions. Carter said the federal government had accused him of discrimination for declining to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

“The White House literally sued for discriminating against ICE agents,” Carter said. “ We refuse to help them discriminate against our neighbors.”

Story continues below advertisement

The conversation resonated with Hamline students in the Anderson Center gathering for lunch. Students listened to Carter spread his message. The man who made this all happen was senior Mohamed Momed Abdirahman. The mayor’s presence on campus highlighted the impact young people have in shaping local elections.

“It says something when the incumbent mayor himself comes to campus, especially for Hamline having one of the highest student voter turnouts in the state,” Adbirahman said. “He also noted that students often pay more attention to national politics than local decisions, even though issues like transportation, housing and public safety are decided close to home. People forget that city politics hit closest to home. We live here. We work here. Local leaders affect us every single day,” Adbirahman said.

Carter also spoke about programs designed to reduce financial barriers for families, including the city’s decision to eliminate library late fees and erase medical debt for thousands of residents using federal pandemic relief funds.

“If we can remove a library fine that keeps someone out of the library, why wouldn't we remove medical debt that keeps someone out of the doctor's office?’ Carter said.

First-year Erwin Sanna (Staff member of The Oracle) exclaimed that hearing a local leader speak directly to students about inclusion and safety helped make political issues feel more personal.

“It doesn't feel like politics when it’s about your neighbors, your friends, the people you see on campus,” Sanna said.

Carter also encouraged students to vote and emphasized that their voices matter in local elections, especially in a city where young people make up a significant portion of the population.

“Vote where you sleep, because that’s the place that impacts you most,” Carter said.

As Carter made his last rounds and continued talking to students, Abdirahman talked and had some final remarks.

“Civic engagement isn’t just a right, it’s a responsibility […] We’re living in a time when a lot of people feel disconnected from politics, but it starts right here in St. Paul, at Hamline,” Abdirahamn said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Featured Stories
While their debate hit some contentious topics, the candidates consistently remained both civil and insightful in a student led forum on Oct. 28. Attending the mayoral forum (from left to right) are Adam Dullinger, Kaohly Vang Her, Yan Chen, and incumbent Melvin Carter.
On the Twin Cities Mayoral Races: Why researching candidates is important
Though the courts won't see much action these coming winter months, there's no doubt we'll see some great games come springtime.
Tennis programs wrap up fall season
Image courtesy of Glitch Productions, all rights reserved. © 2025 by Glitch Productions
"Knights of Guinevere" (2025): How one indie studio is revitalizing the animation industry
New campus gossip app brings freedom and concern to Hamline
New campus gossip app brings freedom and concern to Hamline
In Drag Ballroom culture, the face category is when the walk focuses more on the 'face'. The goal is to emphasize and incorporate your face in your actions to win that category.
Students come together to annual Burgundy Ball
Gun violence strikes close to home
More in New Showcase
Social Media brings attention to Typhoon Halong before traditional news
Social Media brings attention to Typhoon Halong before traditional news
Twin Cities places of worship under attack
Twin Cities places of worship under attack
Photo courtesy of Mayme Hostetter
Hamline’s 22nd President rows into her new position
A protester holds up a well-crafted homemade sign that says, "If we were paid protesters, we would have better signs!"
No kings, only costumes in downtown Minneapolis
Image Courtesy | Wesley Kisting
“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”: Hamline hires new provost
Q&A with newly elected Hamline Undergraduate Student Congress Representatives
Q&A with newly elected Hamline Undergraduate Student Congress Representatives
More in News
The Career Development Center staff are more than serious! From left to right Molly Isaacson- Internship program director, Sky Deitch- Program coordinator, Jae Louwagie- Career Development Specialist, Lucas Vetsch- Career Development Specialist
CDC makes a comeback through student outreach
The newly crowned Piper (left) and Dean of Students Patti Kersten (right) posing outside of Old Main during Alumni Fall Fest.
Return of the Piper
Transgender athletes face heightened scrutiny
Transgender athletes face heightened scrutiny
FRC feels the impact of government shutdown
FRC feels the impact of government shutdown
The problem with AI in animation
The problem with AI in animation
The importance of storytelling in fashion
The importance of storytelling in fashion