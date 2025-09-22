The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
Pipers seven-game winning streak leads to best start in program history

Ella Sime, Sports Editor
September 22, 2025
Courtesy of Hamline Athletics
From left to right, Dane Hanks, Senior Midfielder, Alexander Taylor, Senior Defender, Alec Setterberg, Junior Goalkeeper, unknown player from Crown College

Everybody knows seven is a lucky number, and this has been more than true for the Hamline University Men’s soccer team as they ride a seven-game winning streak into the heart of the conference schedule.

With wins over Grinnell, Crown College and Lakeland University, and a total goal differential of +19, the dominance amongst the Pipers is really starting to show.

“The way that coach has set things up, he has made it very easy to buy in. He has made it easy for us to lean on each other in moments of adversity, whether if your team is down in practice or in one of the mini games. Who is going to be the guy that picks each other up?” senior goaltender Maxim Henderson said.

As the Pipers close out the preseason and prepare for the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) stretch, the team is looking forward to playing with the addition of several first-year players.

“We have a ton of new guys this year, but they are all super good, super energetic and just love to play soccer. It is also really cool, too, because it seems like they all really love Hamline,” Henderson said.

Fifth-year forward Clarence Weah added on this and explained how the attributions of the young guys are playing into the chemistry of the team.

“I think the big parts of [the chemistry] this year with a new group of players has to do with the togetherness and passion that we show to each other. When I speak about togetherness, I'm coming from a place of brotherhood, joy and peacefulness,” Weah said via email.

While this incredible win streak may be fun, the veteran players know there is still a lot of season ahead. They are there to keep the younger players grounded in the moment and not to let them get ahead of themselves.

“Being one of the leaders on the team is a great feeling, and I try my best by implementing that on a daily basis on and off the field. That alone has welcomed something new with our guys. All the freshmen and new recruits enjoy being here because of how healthy the group looks in terms of the family bond,” Weah said.

The Pipers know the MIAC schedule is going to be tough, but with the success achieved during the preseason, they are fired up knowing that they have the ability to succeed. They started the conference season off 1-0 with a win against Concordia 4-1, and look to build on their win streak when they play upcoming opponents Carleton College (Sept. 21) and Saint Mary’s (Sept. 27).

“All of our chemistry has shifted this program into something special this year. I personally believe there is greatness within our men's soccer team; we just need to act upon it,” Weah said.

